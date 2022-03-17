RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $10.54

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.54, but opened at $10.00. RPC shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 18,660 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 325.11 and a beta of 1.58.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in RPC by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RPC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,203,000 after acquiring an additional 403,881 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in RPC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

