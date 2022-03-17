Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Purchases $12,300.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 1,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05.
Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. Equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
