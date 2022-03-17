Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Purchases $12,300.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 1,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 63.93%. Equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWAY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.