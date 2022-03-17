RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRA remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,277. RXR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXR Acquisition by 3.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in RXR Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

