Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%.

RYAN opened at $35.05 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $42.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,257,000 after acquiring an additional 357,815 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 863,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,838,000 after purchasing an additional 42,526 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ryan Specialty Group by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after buying an additional 228,239 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

