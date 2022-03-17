Ryanair (LON:RYA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.27

Ryanair Holdings plc (LON:RYA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.27 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 14.47 ($0.19). Ryanair shares last traded at GBX 14.42 ($0.19), with a volume of 1,030,829 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.44. The company has a market cap of £163.33 million and a P/E ratio of -24.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.54.
Ryanair Company Profile (LON:RYA)
