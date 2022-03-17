Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $51.67

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.67, but opened at $54.08. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 161 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $795.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.36%.
About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.