Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Up to $51.67

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.67, but opened at $54.08. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $54.26, with a volume of 161 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $795.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.467 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 62,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 39,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.