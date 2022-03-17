Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Update

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 473,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ SFET traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 26,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,341. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Safe-T Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe-T Group Ltd ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

