Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Up 19.2% in February

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Safehold stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of -0.11.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 3,357,211 shares of company stock worth $199,249,480 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Safehold by 154.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after acquiring an additional 776,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after acquiring an additional 351,663 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the third quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Safehold by 21.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 195,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,545,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SAFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.