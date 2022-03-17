salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.620-$4.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $32 billion-$32.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.78 billion.salesforce.com also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.930-$0.940 EPS.

CRM traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.80. The company had a trading volume of 186,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a PE ratio of 137.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,048 shares of company stock worth $40,109,757. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

