Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 15,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,428,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sally Beauty’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

