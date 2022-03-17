Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $807,523.56 in Stock

Samsara Inc (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IOT stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 2,236,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,418. Samsara Inc has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,604,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

