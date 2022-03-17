Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.32 million.Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.270-$-0.250 EPS.

NYSE:IOT traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.52. 2,236,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16. Samsara has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. William Blair started coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc is based in United states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.