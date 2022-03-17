SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.27. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 9,801 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $513.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 51,807 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,052 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.61% of the company’s stock.
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.
