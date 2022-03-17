Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Shares Gap Up to $8.54

Satellogic Inc (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $9.00. Satellogic shares last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 295 shares changing hands.
Satellogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SATL)
Satellogic Inc provides sub-meter resolution satellite imagery collection. Satellogic Inc, formerly known as CF Acquisition Corp. V, is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satellogic (SATL)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.