Saul Centers’ (BFS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BFS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.

In other Saul Centers news, Director Mark Sullivan III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director George Patrick Clancy, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $114,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,763 shares of company stock worth $961,190 in the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

