Saul Centers’ (BFS) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Capital One Financial

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BFS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers (Get Rating)
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
