SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 2.2%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.51.

SBI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance.

