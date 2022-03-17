SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Down 2.2%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 1,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.51.
SBI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBI (SBHGF)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.