Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,338,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,922,000 after buying an additional 449,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $3,496,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.51. 37,823,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,047,857. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Stephens increased their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.32.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

