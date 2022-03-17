Science Group (LON:SAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.94). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.94), with a volume of 24,231 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.76) price target on shares of Science Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 402.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Science Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

Science Group Company Profile (LON:SAG)

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers applied science, product development, technology advisory, regulatory, and compliance services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, and energy sectors.

