Scotiabank Raises Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$50.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EMLAF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Empire stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.67. Empire has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $35.14.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

