Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.50.

SMG stock opened at $122.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $110.81 and a 1 year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

