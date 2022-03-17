Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.88

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.88 and traded as high as C$23.25. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$22.93, with a volume of 58,595 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -424.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total value of C$41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,697,769.70.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

