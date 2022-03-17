Sean A. Cassidy Sells 15,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arvinas stock opened at $61.91 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.02.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.
Arvinas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arvinas (ARVN)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.