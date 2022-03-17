Searle & CO. Invests $304,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 302.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $75.63 on Thursday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090.

A number of research firms recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

