Secure Energy Services Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$5.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.30. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.58.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.23.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.