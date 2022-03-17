SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.700-$-0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $526.71 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.70)-($0.61) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCWX. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 188,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,058. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 32,390 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

