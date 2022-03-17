Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.02

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.30. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 25,435 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $898.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
