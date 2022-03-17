Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.02

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $8.30. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 25,435 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $898.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

