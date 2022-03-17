Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $83.00 at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $108.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.45.

SMTC opened at $66.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20. Semtech has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

