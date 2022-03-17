SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Update

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 30,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SenesTech by 53.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNES stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 134,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.47. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

