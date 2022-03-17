Senior plc (LON:SNR) Insider Barbara Jeremiah Purchases 20,000 Shares

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($31,989.60).

LON SNR opened at GBX 126.10 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 135.80. The company has a market cap of £528.89 million and a P/E ratio of 22.12. Senior plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.43).

Several analysts have commented on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.78) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.95 ($1.48).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

