ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOW traded up $33.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $547.40. 1,825,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,140. The company has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $23,239,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

