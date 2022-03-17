Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.73

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and traded as high as $23.89. Seven & i shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 62,928 shares trading hands.

SVNDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

