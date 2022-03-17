Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SHPMF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 16,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

