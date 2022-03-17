Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shattuck Labs stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 209,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,454. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $199.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 26.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.