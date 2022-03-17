Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Short Interest Update

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SHLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,354,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $14.00. 1,144,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.31. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

