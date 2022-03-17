Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Trading Down 1.1%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 2,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 251,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.29.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 407.52% and a return on equity of 2.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 42,616 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

