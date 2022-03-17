Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.86

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 30.86 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 18.13 ($0.24). Shield Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 18.13 ($0.24), with a volume of 2,042,229 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.89 and a quick ratio of 17.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

Shield Therapeutics Company Profile (LON:STX)

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency with or without anaemia in adults.

