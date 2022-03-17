Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price target on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278 ($3.62).

TCAP stock opened at GBX 118.50 ($1.54) on Tuesday. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 261.49 ($3.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £934.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.09.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

