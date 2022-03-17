Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

J has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 290.83 ($3.78).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

