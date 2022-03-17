Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Expands By 16.5%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AKA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised a.k.a. Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,292. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth $2,377,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

