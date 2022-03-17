Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Decreases By 22.5%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 634,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 819,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,212,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,603,000 after acquiring an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.95. The company had a trading volume of 341,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,823. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.49.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

