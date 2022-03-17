Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Decreases By 15.6%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE AMX traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 192,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,324. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

