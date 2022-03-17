Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Increases By 21.3%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AMREP stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.48. 8,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,059. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.76. AMREP has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $18.80.

Get AMREP alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMREP by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AMREP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.