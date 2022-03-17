Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Increases By 18.1%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 179,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Auddia by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Auddia by 86.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Auddia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Auddia (AUUD)
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.