Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Increases By 18.1%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 13th total of 179,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Auddia in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Auddia by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Auddia by 86.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Auddia in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUUD opened at $1.70 on Thursday. Auddia has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Auddia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auddia Inc develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Auddia, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

