Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Declines By 19.1%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,720,800 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the February 13th total of 24,369,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 197,208.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPCGF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Banco Comercial Português from €0.19 ($0.21) to €0.17 ($0.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPCGF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Banco Comercial Português has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Banco Comercial Português SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate, and Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other. The Retail Banking segment consists of Retail Network of Millenium bcp (Portugal), retail recovery division, and Banco ActivoBank.

