Short Interest in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expands By 16.9%

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BJRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $1,569,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJRI opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $652.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.05, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $291.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

