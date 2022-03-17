Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Decreases By 20.4%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Canacol Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.