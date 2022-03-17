Short Interest in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Expands By 22.5%

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 189,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,053. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 52.23% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

