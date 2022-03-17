Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Declines By 24.0%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the February 13th total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNEY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CN Energy Group. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CN Energy Group. stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. CN Energy Group. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. Its product is primarily used in pharmaceutical and industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production markets. The company also serves activated carbon wholesalers and companies engaging in the activated carbon deep processing business.

