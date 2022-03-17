Short Interest in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Rises By 21.0%

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,174,000 after acquiring an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,906,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,859. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $84.13.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

