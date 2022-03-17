Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Decreases By 27.0%

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
DDI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 20,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,358. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
