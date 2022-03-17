Short Interest in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Decreases By 27.0%

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

DDI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.13. 20,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,358. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 13.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55.

DoubleDown Interactive ( NASDAQ:DDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Precept Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the third quarter valued at $652,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

